New Covid-19 cases in S’wak increase to 21 today, all in Categories 1-2

KUCHING (Feb 2): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases today increased again to 21 compared to 17 yesterday, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily report on the pandemic.

The committee said seven of the cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 14 in Category 2 (mild symptom).

As for the breakdown, Kuching remained on top with seven cases, followed by Miri (6), Sibu (3), Kanowit (2) and one case each in Kapit, Samarahan and Subis.

The cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak now stands at 252,861.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued 18 compounds today for violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

SDMC revealed that 14 of the compounds were issued in Kuching and another four in Sibu, where 14 were for failure to scan the MySejahtera QR Code upon entering premises and four for failure to comply with physical distancing requirements.

Thus far the state police have issued a total of 13,128 SOP compounds.