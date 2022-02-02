Police investigate Green Road traffic collision involving two bikes, car viralled on social media

KUCHING (Feb 2): The police are investigating a traffic accident which happened on Monday involving two motorcycles colliding with a car which allegedly made a sudden right turn at Jalan Green Road.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu yesterday said the driver of the car was being investigated under Rule 8 LN 166/59 for allegedly causing the accident.

On Monday at around 1pm, the two motorcycles were waiting for the green light at a traffic light junction at Jalan Green Road.

After the light turned green, the two motorcyclists then proceeded to go straight, when a car from the left lane suddenly turned right, causing the two bikes to collide with the car.

A dashcam footage of the incident has been uploaded online and has gone viral on social media since Monday.

It was understood that both riders of the motorcycles were not carrying any passengers at the time, and one of them was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for minor injuries.