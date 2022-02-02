Retailers association hopes govt can finalise subsidies for poultry farmers soon

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): The Bumiputera Retailers Association (BRO) hopes that the government continues to ensure that intervention measures or equitable subsidies for local poultry farmers are finalised immediately to help them remain competitive.

Its president Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin said this was following the reduction of the maximum retail price for standard chicken by 20 sen, to RM8.90.

“Small-scale chicken farmers will have a hard time when the price of chicken goes down.

“The price of chicken feed is a little expensive now, while it’s difficult for them to find workers, and logistics costs are also high,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, he said in a statement that BRO welcomed the decision of the Special Meeting of the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) on Jan 31, which resolved the issue of food supply and production, especially with regard to chicken and chicken eggs.

“BRO also expresses its appreciation to the government over its decision to allow chicken import permits for all AP (approved permit) holders, as well as the issuing of APs to hypermarket operators,” he added.

Earlier, the government, through NACCOL, decided to reduce the maximum retail price of standard chicken by 20 sen to RM8.90, and retain the prices of chicken eggs for all grades in line with the current Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMKM) from Feb 5 to June 5. – Bernama