RON97, RON95 and diesel prices unchanged

The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol, as well as diesel, will remain unchanged at RM3.12, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the Feb 3 to 9 period. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol, as well as diesel, will remain unchanged at RM3.12, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the Feb 3 to 9 period.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said to protect consumers from the current high level of global oil prices, the government would maintain the ceiling prices of RON95 and diesel at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively although the actual market prices for both products have increased beyond the current ceiling prices.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” the statement read. – Bernama

