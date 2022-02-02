Stay alert, be disciplined during this CNY celebration, says PDP deputy treasurer

SIBU (Feb 2): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) deputy treasurer Datuk Seri Lau Kueng Chai has reminded the people to stay alert and be disciplined during this Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration.

He said although CNY visits are allowed, the people should adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We are still not out of the woods yet and we surely do not want to see a new cluster emerging after the celebrations,” he added during a live interview with RTM on the first day of CNY yesterday.

Lau said there is no room for complacency even though the pandemic situation in Sarawak is showing a decreasing trend.

The number of confirmed cases in the state on Monday was 17 cases.

He said the people must practice all the SOPs and should keep in mind of the danger posed by Covid-19 which is still the people’s number one enemy.

He also hoped the situation would improve further so that both Hari Raya and Hari Gawai can be celebrated on full scale.

“Hopefully, the Covid-19 pandemic will be over by then so that all the respective communities can conduct their celebrations in full scale.”