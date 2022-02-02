Three held over alleged deviant teachings in Kinabatangan

KINABATANGAN (Feb 2): The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) detained three illegal immigrants over their alleged involvement in the ‘Wali Tujuh’ deviant teaching activities last night.

ESSCom commander DCP Hamzah Ahmad said the suspects were arrested in a raid at a workers’ quarters in Ladang Bukit Kertam here for further investigations.

“Several personal items belonging to one of the individuals including a divining calendar, knives, a slingshot type weapon and various kinds of amulets, were seized,” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah said based on initial intelligence, the group was found to be led by a master, assisted by two individuals, who had been actively involved in the teaching of ‘invulnerability and inner power’ for about three months.

He added the suspects had recruited some 20 members, all of whom were foreign estate workers from around Lahad Datu and Kinabatangan.

“ESSCOm urges the public not to be swayed by new deviant teachings or propaganda that could pose a threat to peace and public security,” he said, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in such activities. – Bernama