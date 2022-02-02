Three men arrested in Bau for alleged drug abuse, possession

KUCHING (Feb 2): Police have arrested three men on Monday for alleged drug abuse and possession.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement yesterday said the arrests were made at two separate locations during an integrated operation in Bau.

He said one of the suspects was arrested at 3.15pm at an unmarked house in Kampung Tasik Biru.

“A total of four men were arrested at the time, however after further inspection, it was found that all of them were not in possession of drugs.

“However, urine tests revealed one of them, aged 25, was found positive. Initial investigations also reveal that the man took the drugs first before the four of them meet,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the three other males were tested negative for drugs during the urine test.

In another location at 10.15pm, Poge said the police arrested two men who were in a vehicle.

He said the two of them were ordered to get out of the vehicle, and one of the suspects handed over a paper box to the police.

“The box contained a plastic packet filled with white crystals believed to be syabu.

” Another four empty plastic packets were also found, believed to be previously used to contain syabu,” he added.

Poge said both suspects admitted to have taken the drugs, and the one packet seized by the police was the remainder of the drugs.

Urine tests also revealed both suspects were found positive for drugs.

The first suspect is currently investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the other two suspects are investigated under Section 12 (2) of the same Act.