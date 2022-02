KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning on thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong wind in several areas in Sarawak and Sabah until 6pm today.

MetMalaysia, in a statement, said affected areas in Sarawak are Sri Aman, Sibu, Selangau, Mukah, Bintulu (Tatau) and Miri.

In Sabah, it involves the west coast areas, namely Tuaran and Kota Belud. – Bernama