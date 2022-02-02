Traders reminded not to impose conditions on purchase of controlled goods

BALING (Feb 2): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has reminded traders against imposing conditions on the purchase of controlled goods at their premises.

KPDNHEP enforcement director Azman Adam said the ministry viewed the matter seriously and stern action will taken against errant traders, including by issuing them compounds and revoking their business licence.

He said said several traders in Kelantan and Selangor were detected to have imposed conditions that required customers to make a purchase before they are allowed to buy subsidised cooking oil.

“Monitoring and checks are implemented continuously to prevent traders from imposing such conditions on consumers. I believe that many traders are aware that such a practice is an offence.

“However, if it still happens, (members of the public are urged) to channel information to KPDNHEP so that immediate action can be taken,” he told a press conference after inspecting the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) in Kampung Lalang, here, today.

On the supply shortage of cooking oil and chicken eggs, Azman said it may be due to several factors including the reopening of the economic sector and bulk purchases made by certain parties for victims of the recent floods.

However, he said KPDNHEP would continue to monitor the situation to ensure cooking oil supply is adequate supply and that there are no irregularities.

Meanwhile, Azman said the level of compliance with the Chinese New Year 2022 SHMMP that began on Jan 29 among traders has been satisfactory.

“As of Monday, a total of 3,704 premises nationwide have been inspected and the ministry detected two cases involving price tagging offences,” he said. – Bernama