Two arrested in Mukah for allegedly being involved in drug activities

SIBU (Feb 2): Police have arrested two suspects in Mukah for allegedly being involved in drug activities.

Mukah district police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the two suspects, aged 40 and 41, were arrested during a raid at a house at Kampung Tellian Laut at about 3.40pm on Feb 1.

“Further check on the house discovered one small transparent straw containing crystal lumps believed to be Methamphetamine weighing about 0.10 grammes on the floor,” he said in a media statement.

He said the price of the seized drugs is estimated to be worth around RM50.

He said urine tests conducted on both suspects also returned positive for drugs.

Rizal said both suspects, who have been involved in drugs since September last year, obtained their supply from Mukah town.

The case will be investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.