CNY fishing trip for two brothers in Lawas ends in tragedy as one of them dies

LAWAS (Feb 3): A fishing trip by two brothers on the second day of Chinese New Year (CNY) yesterday ended in a tragedy when one of them died after falling and hitting his head on a wooden log at a fishing spot near Batu 7 Jalan Trusan here.

District police chief DSP Sila Kadong in a statement today said the victim identified as 25-year-old Chan Chee Kiong had gone fishing with his younger brother at around 12pm.

“Initial investigation found that upon arriving at the fishing spot, the victim suddenly fell and hit his head on a wooden log.

“The impact caused the victim to be unconscious. The younger brother tried to pull him towards the riverbank but failed because the victim is much bigger in size,” said Sila.

He added that the younger brother then contacted his friends from Kampung Siang-Siang for help.

“They rushed him to Lawas Hospital, but was later pronounced dead by the medical officers on duty.

“Check conducted on his body found no foul play, except the injuries on his forehead as result of the fall.

“Therefore, the police classified the case as sudden death,” he said.