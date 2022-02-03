Company, manager, subcontractor charged

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 3): A Sabah electric company and its area manager along with a subcontractor, who had allegedly failed to ensure the safety of its staff who were fixing a broken cable line in Kampung Mondikot, Papar two years ago, will stand trial on February 21 to 25, as previously scheduled.

The case went through its final stage of case management before judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim, here at the Sessions Court on Tuesday.

Reporters were later informed that the prosecution will be expected to call five witnesses.

The company and its area manager who were jointly charged with a subcontractor, had previously claimed trial to charges framed under Sections 17 (1) and 15 (1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, respectively.

Both offences are punishable under Section 19 of the same Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or two years’ imprisonment or both, upon conviction.

The accused parties had allegedly failed in their responsibility to ensure that the victims, Ag Ku Sallam Awangku Amas, and other non-employees, would not be exposed to safety and health risks, while repairing the broken power line at Sungai Mondikod on July 1, 2020, between 11.15am to 2.35pm.

The company and its area manager were represented by counsel Rofendy Rauf while the subcontractor was represented by Ari Nadzrah.

Prosecuting officers Jinurah Sintian and Elisa Samuel from the Department of Safety and Health prosecuted.