Covid-19 cases rising in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 3): Covid-19 infections in Sabah are on the rise with 476 new cases recorded on Feb 3.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the new cases found from symptomatic screening remained high with 232 out of a total of 476 on Thursday.

“This figure represents 48.7 per cent of the total and is higher than the number of new cases among close contacts which is only 39.7 per cent.

“In Sandakan, 58 out of 93 new cases (62.3 per cent) came from symptomatic screening, 33 out of 77 cases (42.8 per cent) in Kota Kinabalu and 42 out of 71 cases (59.1 per cent) in Penampang.

“A total of 20 new cases came from seven clusters,” he said.

A total of 469 cases on Feb 3 are in Categories 1 and 2, four cases in Category 3, two cases in Category 4 and one case in Category 5.