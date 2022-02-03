Covid-19 transmission among UTeM students under control

MELAKA (Feb 3): The Covid-19 infection among Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) students is under control and all those infected have been quarantined in accordance with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

UTeM deputy vice-chancellor (research and innovation) Prof Dr Ghazali Omar, who is also acting UTeM vice-chancellor, said that as of today, fewer than 20 students had been infected and they were all in categories one and two.

“All the students have been quarantined in the UTeM area and we also monitor their health condition from time to time,” he told reporters after the memorandum of understanding (MoU) document exchange ceremony involving 16 industry players here today.

Elaborating, he said the allegation that UTeM had implemented a lockdown at the student’s hostel previously, as had gone viral on WhatsApp, was not true and was believed to have been viraled by those who did not get verified information regarding the infections.

Earlier, he said that the MoU signed with 16 industry players from within and outside Melaka was to ensure that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme offered by UTeM could be implemented more effectively.

He said that through the MoU, students will undergo industrial training for one year at the related companies or industries for exposure and early preparation before they start work.

“We do not want UTeM students, when they join the workforce, to be stumped and not know what they need to do, especially from the technical aspect.

“Through this industrial training, students no longer have to undergo comprehensive training, instead they will be ready to step into the industrial world, thus making UTeM students more marketable and increase their employability rate,” he said. – Bernama