Covid-19 vaccine: Khairy files defamation suits against Lokman Adam, Ustaz Abu Syafiq

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has filed a defamation suit against Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and Mohd Rasyiq Mohd Alwi, also known as Ustaz Abu Syafiq over the Covid-19 vaccines which were uploaded on social media.

Khairy, 46, as the plaintiff, filed two suits separately at the High Court here today, through Messrs. Rashid Zulkifli on Jan 25, naming Lokman, 49, and Mohd Rasyiq, 41, as defendants.

Based on the statement of claim, Khairy, who is also Rembau MP, filed the suit in his personal capacity, alleging that Lokman had defamed him by uploading two videos with pictures on Lokman Noor Adam’s official Facebook page on Jan 6 and making statements through two live posts on Facebook and ‘Lokman Adam’ through YouTube on Jan 10.

Khairy claimed that Mohd Rasyiq had defamed him by making four slanderous statements and posting three videos and a picture on Ustaz Abu Syafiq’s Instagram account on Oct 20, Jan 6 and Jan 10, respectively.

The plaintiff further claimed that the libelous statements implied that he had lied to and cheated the public, by claiming he had been given the Covid-19 vaccine and received a booster dose as well as falsified information on the vaccination status.

Khairy claimed that the defamatory postings had severely tarnished his reputation and integrity, thus, reducing the public’s trust and confidence in him, either through his personal or professional capacity in the eyes of the public.

According to the plaintiff, the defamatory postings were against public interest and disrupted the efforts of the Ministry of Health (MoH) and government in the fight against Covid-19, and affected the public’s response to the pandemic as well as the official data and facts provided by MOH to the public.

Khairy is seeking an injunction for both defendants to delete the videos and posts with the captions, headlines and comments within 24 hours and another injunction to restrain the defendants from republishing the posts.

The plaintiff also demanded the defendants delete the slanderous statements published on all news portals and social media accounts within 24 hours.

Khairy is seeking general damages to be assessed by the court, apart from exemplary, aggravated and punitive damages, public apologies from both defendants which are to be uploaded on social media, as well as other relief deemed fit by the court.

The inter parte injunction application is scheduled to be heard on Feb 17. – Bernama