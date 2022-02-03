ESSCom investigating report of armed ‘Filipinos’ slipping into Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU (Feb 3): The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) is investigating an allegation that more than 10 armed men, believed to be Filipinos, had infiltrated into Lahad Datu here through Tambisan waters.

ESSCom commander DCP Hamzah Ahmad, when contacted by Bernama, said the matter was still under investigation.

“Currently, the situation in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) is good and under control,” he said briefly via Whatsapp today.

According to sources, a man claimed to have seen more than 10 suspicious individuals, who were armed and in camouflage attire, enter Sabah through the waters of Long Patau in Tambisan last week.

The man also claimed that all the men were believed to be Filipinos based on their conversation in the Suluk language. – Bernama