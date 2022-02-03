First response team in  Sabah’s east coast

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): A Special Action Force (UTK) team would be stationed at Sabah’s east coast as the first team to respond to major security threats there, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Razarudin Husain.

Without giving details, he said the UTK team would also determine the level of security and public order in that area.

“We are just increasing the number of UTK personnel there and their role is different from that of the General Operations Force which is looking after the border areas.

“Among the aims is to ensure no kidnapping cases could happen and to improve security control,” he said after the Pride of Workmanship Awards ceremony, here, yesterday when asked by reporters on stationing of the UTK team in tackling issues associated with the Abu Sayyaf militant group.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Hazani Ghazali had earlier said the security level in Sabah’s East Coast will be upped including by mobilising a commando team from the Special Action Unit (UTK) in tackling issues involving the Abu Sayyaf militant group.

Hazani said this was to demonstrate the presence of security forces in the areas concerned including the Sabah-Kalimantan border.

“Although two years have passed without any kidnapping case, particularly in Sabah’s East Coast, security control is still being implemented.

“This is also following information received on Abu Sayyaf sub-leader and bomb maker, Mudzrimar alias Mundi Sawadjaan, confirmed to be still alive, so security control will be tightened and our security forces will always be receiving information from the Western Mindanao Command (J2 WESTMINCOM) on the matter.”

He said this to reporters after the “Tangan Bersalaman” programme at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters, in Pasir Mas on Wednesday.

Hazani said the status of Mudzrimar, being wanted by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), was confirmed through the sharing of information by the Joint Task Force Sulu (JTFS) and J2 WESTMINCOM for his involvement in a series of encounters and clashes with the Philippine security forces since July 2021.

Based on the intelligence information received, Mudzrimar was last seen on Jan 10 in an area in Sulu while going out to get food.

On border control at the Malaysia-Thailand border, Hazani said a mounted horse team from the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) would be stationed in Kelantan from March for patrolling in areas notorious for smuggling activities.

“We are looking for a suitable place like Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat or Rantau Panjang to locate the mounted horse team which can help tighten security control and tackle smuggling activities along Sungai Golok,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director, Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said it would not compromise with road users who violated the six main traffic rules during Op Selamat conducted in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

“I wish to stress that police would not give a discount (on maximum fine of RM300) for road users who violate these six main traffic rules.

“These are exceeding the speed limit, beating the traffic lights, driving on the emergency lane, overtaking on the double lines, using the mobile phone while driving and cutting the queue,” he added.

Op Selamat, which was launched on Jan 28, will end on Feb 6. – Bernama