Heavy rain causes several areas in Miri to be hit by flash floods

MIRI (Feb 3): Heavy rain since 12.30pm this afternoon has led to several areas in the city to be hit by flash floods, causing cars to slow down on major roads and the water level to rise around several residential areas.

Miri fire station (BBP) chief Michael Bonny Martin when contacted said his station was one of the areas affected.

“Heavy rain since 12.30pm has resulted in the flash floods because the large drain next to the BBP Miri could not accommodate the large amount of rainwater.

“The Miri City Council (MCC) Serve has come to the site to monitor the flood situation and clear drains that may have clogged.

“The floodwaters have since subsided at about 1.30pm as the rain slowed down,” he added.

Other areas affected were around Tamu Muhibbah not far from the station.

When asked if he had received any report on flash flood in other areas under its jurisdiction, Michael said there was none as of press time.

Areas under its jurisdiction are Bakam, which includes Kampung Raan and other surrounding villages.

“So far, we have not received any report on flash floods in other areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lopeng Fire and Rescue station (BBP Lopeng) chief Mohamad Hamdani Madon said he also had yet to receive any report from areas under his purview including Senadin and Tudan thus far.

“However, we are carrying out patrols around these areas on a daily basis,” he said when contacted.