Johor polls: Hard to figure out voting trend of young voters – Bersatu

MUAR (Feb 3): Parties contesting in the upcoming Johor state election are expected to have a tough time figuring out the voting trend of first-time voters aged 18 to 21 in electing their representatives.

While refuting the claim by certain parties that they “can secure” the young voters’ votes, Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said it was also a new challenge for Bersatu.

“The involvement of young voters is a positive development for the country’s democracy and politics…and some parties are confident that these young voters would vote for them.

“However, we cannot predict these young people, they may vote for anyone or they may not vote at all,” he said when met here last night.

As the young voters may hold the deciding vote in the Johor state election, he said Bersatu must show its seriousness and sincerity to reach out and make meaningful pledges to this group.

Indeed, Wan Saiful said Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth were facing a heavy task and had to formulate a strategy in a bid to reach out to these young people. – Bernama