Khairy: Participation in PICKids voluntary, no restrictions for unvaccinated children

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): The vaccination of children aged between five and 11 under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) will be done on a voluntary basis and no restrictions will be imposed on unvaccinated children.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said this was to boost the confidence of parents as the ministry was aware that many of them were taking a wait-and-see approach before enrolling their children in PICKids.

“So far, 15 per cent (of the total cohort of children eligible for the vaccination) were registered after the vaccination appointment booking was opened yesterday. It is on a voluntary basis, to give the parents time to make an informed decision,”

“I know many parents are still worried, but it’s okay, we will continue providing them with the latest information,” he told a press conference after launching PICKids at Tunku Azizah Hospital here today. – Bernama

MORE TO COME