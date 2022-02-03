Khairy: Severity of Covid-19 cases current priority, not so much number of daily infections

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): The severity of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is currently the prime concern for the Health Ministry following the emergence of the Omicron variant rather than the number of daily infections, said its minister Khairy Jamaluddin today.

In a press conference, he said that hospital admissions, intensive care units (ICU) cases, and fatality index are the main indicators to decide whether more public health regulations will be eased up in the future.

“I have mentioned that the cases index will be increased because we already have Omicron in the country as the variant is highly transmissible,” he said after launching the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program for children (PICKids) here.

“If we look at other countries, their cases have increased exponentially. But the most important thing is not really the number of cases but the severity of those cases.

“If the severity of the cases has been lessened, it means that hospital admissions and [other severity indicators]. So we can continue to reopen the country,” he added. – Malay Mail

