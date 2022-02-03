Kuching police chief tells his men to diversify initiatives, efforts in serving the people

KUCHING (Feb 3): The Kuching District police force has been asked to diversify initiatives and efforts to ensure that the services provided are accepted and bring benefits to the target group.

Kuching District Police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the services provided by the police must go beyond the normal practices, not just according to routine tasks without considering the benefits to the locals.

“Services provided must meet the needs and desires of the community in accordance with current developments,” he said when speaking at the Kuching District Police Headquarters monthly assembly here on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ahsmon called on the district police team to continue the excellence performance achieved last year apart from the success in reducing the crime index in Kuching district to 32 percent.

He added that the success in combating online gambling activities, illegal money lending or ‘Ah Long’, street thugs, traffic congestions as well as the just concluded 12th Sarawak state election were among the achievements through cooperation from all parties, and would be continued in the future.

“However, there is still a lot of room for improvement that needs to be emphasised by each police personnel because the feedback from the grassroots community requires police personnel to continue to work hard, especially to reduce the community’s concerns and fears about crime,” he said.

During the ceremony, Ahsmon also presented certificates of appreciation to police personnel for their success in curbing criminal activities as well as the application of rank to promoted police personnel.