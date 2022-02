BINTULU (Feb 3): A 51-year-old driver escaped unscathed after the car he was driving caught fire at the Bintulu-Similajau traffic light junction today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre, in a statement said nine firemen from Bintulu Fire Station were dispatched to the scene upon receiving an emergency call at 1.55pm.

The firemen managed to extinguish the fire but the car was totally destroyed. The operation ended at 2.14pm.