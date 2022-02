KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): Malaysia today recorded an additional 5,720 new Covid-19 cases, health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The cases reported in the last 24 hours is a slight drop from the 5,736 cases yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said this brings the total number of cases to 2,887,780. – Maiay Mail

MORE TO COME