Malaysia records seven more Covid-19 deaths, toll now at 31,992

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): Malaysia added another seven new deaths to its Covid-19 fatality numbers, bringing the total to 31,992 deaths since the pandemic hit.

Two patients were brought-in-dead, bring the number of such cases to 6,449 nationwide, to date.

As of February 2 midnight, Selangor, Klang Valley, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan remain the highest four states with 15 deaths for every 10,000 people each, followed by Negri Sembilan at 12, Johor, Melaka, Kedah and Penang at 10 each.

Other states like Sabah and Kelantan remain at seven each, Sarawak, Perak and Terengganu at six, Perlis and Pahang at five each, and Putrajaya at two.

Yesterday the country reported yet another 5,553 new Covid-19 infections, making this the third day in a row where cases surpassed the 5,000 mark.

The cumulated cases are now at 2,863,156 with 60,117 still remaining as active cases.

Data on CovidNow website also showed that there are 54 active cases that are in need of breathing aid out of 112 who are in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 3,196 recovered from Covid-19, bringing the recovered cumulative number to 2,788,951. – Malay Mail