MetMalaysia: Several episodes of heavy rain expected until March

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): Several episodes of heavy rainfall are expected to occur especially on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, west Sarawak and east Sabah until March following the Northeast Monsoon phase which began on Nov 3 last year.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement today, said the country tends to receive stronger and continuous winds from the northeast at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

It said the weather forecast was issued based on the analysis of selected climate survey models such as the NCEP Coupled Forecast System Model Version 2 (CFSv2), JMA Ensemble Prediction System (Tokyo Climate Centre) and European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecast (ECMWF).

“This month, most areas in the peninsula are expected to receive average rainfall of between zero and 250mm. In Sarawak, average rainfall between 150mm and 400mm will affect most areas except Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Sibu with about 300mm to 700mm,” the statement read.

The west coast and interior of Sabah are expected to receive rainfall of 50mm to 100mm while Kudat, Sandakan and Tawau will receive higher than average rainfall of up to 400mm this month.

In March and April, MetMalaysia said most areas in Peninsular Malaysia would receive average rainfall of 100mm to 350mm and 50mm to 400mm, respectively.

As for Sarawak, most areas will receive average rainfall of 150mm to 450mm next month and in April, Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Sibu are expected to receive slightly below average rainfall.

MetMalaysia said Kudat, Sandakan and Tawau in Sabah are expected to receive slightly more rain in March (between 150mm and 300mm) while in April, the state is expected to experience average rainfall of 50mm to 250mm.

In May, the Southwest Monsoon phase is forecast to affect the country’s weather with Pahang (Pekan and Rompin) and Johor to receive slightly below average rainfall of between 50mm and 200mm.

“Similarly, Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Sarikei and Betong in Sarawak will receive rainfall of 150mm to 200mm. Sabah will receive average rainfall of 50mm to 350mm,” it said.

In June and July, most states in Peninsular Malaysia will receive average rainfall of 100mm to 300mm while Sarawak will receive rainfall of between 150mm and 350mm.

“Sabah is expected to receive average rainfall of 100mm to 350mm during the two months and the Federal Territory of Labuan will receive rainfall of up to 350mm,” it added. – Bernama