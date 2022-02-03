Op Selamat: 4,418 traffic summonses issued in Sarawak as of Feb 1

KUCHING (Feb 3): Sarawak cops have issued a total of 4,418 traffic summonses as of Feb 1 throughout the 17th ‘Op Selamat’ in conjunction with Chinese New Year festival this year.

State police’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the summonses comprised various traffic offences, which included expired or no driving license summonses (182), overloading vehicles (78), vehicles’ plate number summonses (103), illegal vehicles’ modifications (75), parking obstructions (939), and others.

“Apart from that, we also focus on the smooth flow of traffic or we provide services to the public during this operation,” he said when met during the operation conducted along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway on Feb 1.

On Feb 1 alone, a total of 205 summonses were issued for various offences.

“Among today’s operation offences included expired or no driving licenses (68), expired road tax no road tax (18), exhaust modifications (21), vehicle registration plate numbers (77), no side mirrors (5), not wearing safety belt (10), vehicle structural modifications (4) and other offences (2).

“Apart from that, we have also inspected a total of 415 vehicles during this operation,” he said.

He said in Sarawak, 27 locations have been identified as accident prone and traffic congestion areas, where some 440 police and traffic personnel have been assigned to carry out the safety operations and services to the public during the operation.

The state level 17th Op Selamat was launched by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail on Jan 26 and to be enforced Feb 6.

Meanwhile, Alexson said a total of 187 traffic accident cases were reported throughout the Op Selamat.

“The total number of accidents reported so far for this year has decreased by 36 cases or 16.1 per cent.

“For fatal accidents for the same period last year, eight cases were reported compared to two this year, which saw a decrease of six cases or 75 per cent.

“I would like to take this opportunity for all road users in Sarawak to always abide by traffic rules so that our goal to reduce the rate of road accidents during the Chinese New Year celebrations can be reduced,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the in-car radar service utilized during the operation, Alexson Naga said four units have been allocated for the purpose of the operation in the state, where the Sarawak Contingent Police headquarters (IPK) has one, and one each for the Kuching, Sibu and Miri District police headquarters.

“So far, we have only been able to trace one vehicle with the service, that was reported stolen, during this operation,” he said.

The in-car radar service was slated to provide speed detection and an Intelligent Compound Online Payment system (iCOPS) to detect traffic offenders who have outstanding summonses, arrest warrants and to check a stolen vehicle.