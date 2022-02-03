PBDSB backs Bill Jugah’s call for Putrajaya to tackle citizenship issues nationwide

MIRI (Feb 3): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has expressed support for Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Rajang branch chairman Bill Jugah call for the federal government to tackle citizenship issues nationwide, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

Referring to an article published in The Borneo Post on Jan 17, PBDSB president Bobby William said the party strongly supports the proposal by Bill on the issue of statelessness.

Bobby pointed out that according to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child 1989 (CRC), every child shall be registered immediately after birth and shall have the right from birth to a name and the right to acquire a nationality.

“Unfortunately, according to a report, a child born in Malaysia does not automatically obtain Malaysian citizenship, which has led to many stateless children who are sometimes referred to as ‘undocumented children’ in the country.

“PBDSB notes that in Sarawak, many of its natives are stateless, without documents such as a birth certificate or IC (identification card),” said Bobby in a statement.

According to Bobby, it is a common knowledge that natives of Sarawak have for generations faced obstacles in obtaining citizenship, in part due to excessive bureaucracy.

“The issue is further compounded by rural poverty, limited Bahasa Malaysia literacy, and inability to afford the luxury of travel to National Registration Department (NRD) offices in town.

“These natives, despite being born in Sarawak, do not have any form of identification papers to denote they are citizens, let alone enjoy the benefits of being classified as Bumiputera,” said Bobby.

In this regard, Bobby hoped that stateless children and individuals, regardless of their race, should obtain their citizenship easily without excessive bureaucracy.

“This is true especially in Sarawak where such issues are many and has been long outstanding. PBDSB also notes that most of the stateless individuals are Dayaks.

“PBDSB cannot fathom as to why a Sarawak born child cannot obtain citizenship.”

One of the ways to solve this issue is to give autonomy to Sarawak to register the stateless children without needing to seek for approval from Putrajaya, said Bobby.

“PBDS views this problem seriously as it involves the right of a fellow human to a formal education and healthcare, which no one should be denied of.

“Therefore, PBDS hopes that this issue of stateless people in Sarawak can be given top priority by the government,” he added.