Police tracking down motorcyclist who fled roadblock at Kuching-Samarahan Expressway on Feb 1

KUCHING (Feb 3): The police are actively tracking down a motorcyclist who fled a roadblock mounted during this year’s Chinese New Year ‘Op Selamat’ at Kuching-Samarahan Expressway on Feb 1.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said a traffic police personnel on duty had detected a man who was riding a black motorcycle in a suspicious manner.

“Upon seeing the police personnel approaching him, the suspect fled by leaving the motorcycle among the slow-moving vehicles during the roadblock.

“The traffic police personnel had given the suspect a chase almost up to the Kuap Bridge towards Kota Samarahan,” he said in a press statement today.

He added that the incident was recorded by road users who were passing through the roadblock and the videos have gone viral on social media.

However, Alexson said the suspect who is believed to be an Indonesian and does not have driver’s licence, managed to escape into the nearby jungle.

“The motorcycle left behind by the suspect was confiscated under Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.

Those with information on this incident are advised to contact Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement deputy chief DSP Mathew Manggie at 012-8854849 or 082-274018.

Meanwhile, Alexson said the operation, which involved Kuching Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (BPTSD) enforcement team, saw 211 summonses being issued for various offences.