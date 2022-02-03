Sarawak biker group traveled over a thousand kilometers to cultivate friendship, exposure among members

KUCHING (Feb 3): Abu Abu Bikers and its 22 members have set a history by riding about 1,054.8km starting from Kuching to six districts in Sarawak.

Event leader Daud Bogol led the team from Kuching on Jan 29 on 350cc-1900cc big bikes to Mukah around 7.30am where they rested overnight at a homestay.

On Jan 30, the group then headed to Daro before stopping for the night in a homestay in Sibu.

On the last day of the trip, the group then headed back to Kuching from Sibu, arriving in Kuching at 11.30pm.

“The purpose of this ride is to cultivate the spirit of camaraderie of friendship and fellowship besides serving as a medium to provide exposure to big bikers among us.

“In fact everyone is welcome to join us regardless of any race, as you can see that Sarawak is a multicultural society, we welcome everyone to ride with us in the near future,” said Daud.

Besides enhancing good relationships with other bikers, Daud said the programme also helped the members to further improve the skills of operating a powerful motorcycle.

“Discipline and safety are paramount in the ride, it is not for the purpose of racing. At the same time, to further improve the skills of operating a powerful motorcycle. Cooperation is paramount, we want our members to be disciplined and not to be selfish.

“All members are leaders in their own right and they should take care of each other. If there are accidents between one of the bikers, then we will help,” he said.

The Abu Abu Bikers is a community of big bikers set up five years ago, and has 51 members.