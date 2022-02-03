Sarawak records 20 Covid-19 cases today, all in Categories 1-2

BINTULU (Feb 3): Sarawak today recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases from four districts, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 updates, the committee said 15 of the cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and five in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

Kuching remained on top with 13 cases followed by Sibu (3), Miri (2) and Samarahan (2).

These latest figures brought the cumulative total of positive cases in Sarawak to 252,881.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued a total of eleven compounds for flouting the standard operating procedures, all committed in Kuching.

SDMC revealed that all of the SOP offences were for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or record attendance before entering a premise.

In addition, Sarawak recorded 15 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, making it 159 cases being quarantined in 15 designated hotel and non-hotel quarantine centres throughout the state.