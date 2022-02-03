Seven subcontractors caught for stealing cables

TUARAN (Feb 3): Seven subcontractors have been arrested by police for stealing copper cables that belong to Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM).

Tuaran police chief Superintendent Mohd Hamizi Halim said the suspects, aged between 20 and 34, were detained along a road near Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tajau Termenung, here around 4pm on Jan 27.

“TM security personnel spotted the suspects acting suspiciously in the area and when they went to investigate, they found several rolls of copper cables that belonged to the company had been cut from the main cables.

“TM security personnel immediately detained the suspects and informed the police for assistance,” he said at a press conference on Jan 31.

Mohd Hamizi said police immediately rushed to the location and investigation revealed that the suspects not only stole about 190 meters of TM copper cables but also wore contractor vests and drove a registered contractor vehicle to prevent their criminal action from being detected.

“Police also seized several tools used by the suspects to cut TM copper cables,” he said.

According to police investigation, the suspects were employed by a sub-contractor company that is responsible for installing TM Unifi optic cables.

Mohd Hamizi said with the arrest of the suspects, police believed they had solved at least eight similar cases.

Police investigation believed the stolen copper cables were worth around RM25,000 and the suspects have been remanded for further investigation,” said Mohd Hamizi, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 431A of the Penal Code.