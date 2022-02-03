Show structural assessment report of flats – tenants

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 3): Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong and the tenants of the Tanjung Aru flats are calling on the Sabah Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) to show the structural assessment report to prove that the flats are unsafe for dwelling and for a dialogue.

Junz claimed that LPPB had not shared the result of building safety assessment and until now, have not made any attempts to have a dialogue with the tenants of Tanjung Aru flats.

He also said that he doesn’t know what is delaying LPPB for conducting a dialogue with the tenants involved.

“If the conditions of making the report public and conducting the dialogue with the tenants are not met, we will not budge,” he said.

Junz added that if the report was made available to the tenants involved, he would engage an engineer to carry out a structural study on Tanjung Aru flats if it were true that it is unsafe.

He also claimed to have communicated with Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun on the plight of the tenants who have been ordered to vacate their respective housing units and the latter had allegedly replied to Junz that “the development plan on the said ground still has a long way to go and there were still a lot of matters to be resolved.”

“The minister has not directed us to move out,” claimed Junz during a meeting with the tenants held at the site itself on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in a statement to the media, head of the Special Action Committee of the Tanjung Aru flats’ tenants, Dewi Awang said that various efforts have been made to urge LPPB to consider its decision to vacate the housing units but failed.

She also alleged that LPPB had not conducted any dialogue with the tenants since issuing the eviction notice dated May 2021.

“The voices of the tenants who are mostly under the B40 group, some of whom have been made jobless following the Covid-19 pandemic have been ignored,” she claimed.

She also alleged that the statement by LPPB of action having been taken to prepare housing for all the affected dwellers is incorrect as only 30 out of 315 tenants have been offered low-cost housing at Taman Jaya Diri, Puri Warisan and Bukit Setia and the offer was issued after the period of seven months given by LPPB to the tenants of Tanjung Aru flats to vacate the property.

“The tenants of Tanjung Aru flats are urging LPPB to delay the order to vacate the housing units until all the tenants are resettled,” she said.

She also pleaded with LPPB to appoint a certified consultant engineer to carry out the study and assessment on the structure of the building together with the authorities which includes the Kota Kinabalu City Hall, the Fire and Rescue Department and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd.

“If the building is found to be safe for dwelling after the assessment is made, we are pleading to LPPB to allow us to continue to live at our respective housing unit,” she said.