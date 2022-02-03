Special Action Force to be the first response team in Sabah’s east coast, says deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): A Special Action Force (UTK) team would be stationed at Sabah’s east coast as the first team to respond to major security threats there, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain.

Without giving details, he said the UTK team would also determine the level of security and public order in that area.

“We are just increasing the number of UTK personnel there and their role is different from that of the General Operations Force which is looking after the border areas.

“Among the aims is to ensure no kidnapping cases could happen and to improve security control,” he said after the Pride of Workmanship Awards ceremony, here, today when asked by reporters on stationing of the UTK team in tackling issues associated with the Abu Sayyaf militant group.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director, Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said it would not compromise with road users who violated the six main traffic rules during Op Selamat conducted in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration

“I wish to stress that police would not give a discount (on maximum fine of RM300) for road users who violate these six main traffic rules.

”These are exceeding the speed limit, beating the traffic lights, driving on the emergency lane, overtaking on the double lines, using the mobile phone while driving and cutting the queue,” he added.

Op Selamat, which was launched on Jan 28, will end on Feb 6. – Bernama