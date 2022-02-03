Supply of chicken eggs in Lawas expected to normalise on Feb 5, says KPDNHEP

LAWAS (Feb 3): The supply of chicken eggs to Lawas is expected to return to normal on Feb 5, with the arrival of 6,600 trays to meet the local demands here, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Lawas head Dominic Joseph Bakir.

When contacted today, Dominic said at present, Lawas only depends on the supply of chicken eggs from Lang Poultry Farm in Trusan here, which can only supply 150 trays daily.

“The current supply of chicken eggs from Lang Poultry Farm alone could not cater to the demand of the people in Lawas. Hence the issue of egg shortage (the last two weeks).

“To meet the demand, we have to bring chicken eggs from Miri, twice weekly. Apart from that, there are also some traders or businesses here who had to find their own way to bring in chicken eggs from KK (Kota Kinabalu),” he explained.

He pointed out that some traders had no choice but to increase the price of the eggs, which they brought in from Kota Kinabalu due to transportation costs.

Nevertheless, he said KPDNHEP would continue to monitor the price of eggs sold here, in case some traders take advantage of the situation.

In Limbang, KPDNHEP Limbang head Pulnama Tarah said the issue of shortage of eggs is finally over with the arrival of 2,850 trays of eggs on Feb 1 from Kuching and another shipment this Friday (Feb 4).

Pulnama assured the people that there would be no more egg shortage in the district and urged the consumers to not panic buy again.

“The egg supply in Limbang has returned to normal, therefore, the consumers should not worry about not having enough eggs here,” he said.

He also called on traders not to simply increase the price of eggs and not to hoard them.

Pulnama warned of strict action against errant traders as provided under the Price Control and Anti Hoarding Act 2011.