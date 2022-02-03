Tasik Biru rep proposes SK Segong be relocated to a new site

KUCHING (Feb 3): Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep has proposed that SK Segong in Kampung Segong, Bau be relocated to a new site in the village.

Henry said the proposal to relocate the school came up because the existing school is not only dilapidated but also prone to flash flood.

“We have identified the site, which is a communal land of around 12 acres and is on a high ground in Kampung Segong,” said Henry during a site visit today.

He said the next step is for the relevant authorities to get the proposed site approved and also to get a budget from the government for the construction of the school.

Henry, who is also state Assistant Minister of Transport, believed that the construction of the school would spur the upgrading of access road, building of a new village multi-purpose hall and a futsal court, among others.

Accompanying him during the site visit were Bau District Officer Amelia Siam and representatives of relevant government agencies, community leaders and district councillors.

When met, Kampung Segong headman Amy Mungga said the villagers have been waiting for the relocation of the primary school since 2010.

Kampung Segong has more than 400 households with about 1,600 residents.

He added that it would be a relief for the villagers if the new school is constructed on their communal land because the existing one, which is made of wood is dilapidated and flood-prone.

He said the existing school, which was built in 1968, has never experienced low student intake.

Apart from the new site of SK Segong, Henry also took time to visit site of the on-going SK Suba Buan school project.

Henry said he will visit the site again next Wednesday to get feedbacks from the SK Suba Buan school authority and relevant parties involved in the project.

He also said a better and larger road leading to the school would be built, because the existing village road is too narrow and causing inconvenience to motorists who use the road to get to the school on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Henry has expressed his concern over the slow process in the handing over of schools from contractors to school authorities of four primary schools namely in his constituency namely SK Senibong, SK Skibang, SK Serasot and SK Grogo.

“We are going to find out the reasons behind these delays because the people especially the parents need to know, particularly when they can use the schools. They are already completed but the handing over is far too long,” he said.

Noting that the schools in Bau district is classified as rural schools, Henry said there are altogether 41 primary schools in the district.

In Tasik Biru alone, Henry said there are 21 primary schools and three secondary schools.