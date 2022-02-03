Transport minister denies driving schools will be hauled up over students’ accidents

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): The Transport Ministry did not have plans to revoke or suspend the permits of driving institutes whose students become involved in traffic accidents, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

The transport minister clarified that Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim’s recent comments on this did not represent the ministry’s current intentions.

Wee added that proposed policies, such as those Zailani disclosed last month, must be evaluated using available evidence and weighed holistically before they could be introduced.

“The ministry does not want to recklessly accuse any parties and blame them based only on assumptions or unsupported hypotheses,” he said.

“Detailed studies must also involve engagement sessions with all stakeholders to obtain views and suggestions for improvement.”

Until then, Wee said his ministry and other related agencies would continue advocacy on road safety and enforcement efforts to ensure compliance with traffic laws.

Last month, Zailani reportedly said the RTD would suspend or revoke the permits of driving schools if these were found to produce disproportionately high numbers of drivers involved in traffic accidents.

He suggested that driving licences could include a code to identify the driving schools where the licence holder was instructed.

The proposal led to some driving instructors pointing out that the RTD was the final arbiter of a learner driver’s skill and competency before as it was the country’s sole licensing authority. – Malay Mail