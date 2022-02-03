Two arrested, few others escape in illegal cockfighting, gambling raid in Lawas

LAWAS (Feb 3): Two siblings were arrested while a few others managed to escape when police raided an open area used for illegal cockfighting and gambling activities at Kampung Siang-Siang Laut here yesterday.

Lawas District Police Chief DSP Sila Kadong said the two siblings are both locals aged 34 and 38.

“On Feb 2 at around 11.45am, a team of police from Lawas police station raided an open area at Kampung Siang-Siang Laut. Two men were arrested while the rest managed to escape from the police,” said Sila.

He said police confiscated several “holo” gambling paraphernalia which included a canvas clothing with animal pictures printed on it, three pieces of dice, a wooden table, a plastic chair and cash amounting RM485 during the raid.

He said police also seized two dead cockerels believed to have been used in the illegal cockfighting activities.

The police are investigating the case under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953 and Section 3(1) of the Cruelty to Animals (Prevention) Ordinance 1963.