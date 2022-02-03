Two arrested in Bau for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets

KUCHING (Feb 2): Police have arrested two female suspects for allegedly being involved in selling illegal lottery tickets at an unnumbered premises in Jalan Jambusan, Bau around 1pm yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement today said the suspects were a 24-year-old local and a 32-year-old from Kalimantan, Indonesia.

“Seized from the suspects were a smartphone, a portable mini printer, cash and four pieces of paper containing numbers,” said Poge, adding that the raid was conducted under Op Dadu.

He said both suspects do not have a past criminal record.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 4A(a) and Section 4(1)(C) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The 32-year-old suspect will also be investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.