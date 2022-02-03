Umno veep tells non-Malays to ‘return to BN’s arms’, urges components to go beyond lip service to minorities

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today called on non-Malay voters to once again support the Barisan Nasional (BN), as according to him only the coalition is able to look after the political needs of non-Malays.

In a Facebook post, Khaled said voters should accept the fact that only with Umno can political stability and power-sharing — among all ethnic groups — in government be managed successfully.

“For 61 years non-Malay voters have given their trust to BN. Now is the time to return to the arms of BN.

“Although BN is not perfect, it is definitely better than Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional in guaranteeing the political interests of non-Malays,” said the former Johor mentri besar.

With regards to the Johor state elections, he said that BN must focus on increasing non-Malay support for the coalition in order to win the elections.

“Umno’s friends in BN must understand this. That their victory can no longer lean on Umno alone.

“They must come forward to convince non-Malay voters that BN must be restored as the government,” he said.

Khaled said that BN has to return to the “political formula” of genuinely intending to share power and partner with non-Malays, instead of just “staging a mock movie”.

“It is not just appointing one or two non-Malay representatives in the government as an image of an inclusive government,” he said.

“The non-Malay community is an important part of Malaysian social, economic and political life. Until when should they have skirting representation in the government and in administration.

“It is time for them to be part of the government and manage the state and the country jointly with Umno, the largest Malay party,” he added.

Khaled also lambasted PAS for continuing to “throw threats, accusations and objections” against Umno.

He said that there is no point in continuing to entertain PAS, as Umno has a clear stance and wishes to move forward.

“Only PAS does not know what it wants. It is difficult with these people who are obsessed with divorce,” he said, accusing PAS of not knowing when to move on.

Khaled has previously mocked PAS, describing the Islamist party as a “serial divorcer” for its many failed relationships with other political parties.

Two weeks ago a premature state election was triggered in Johor after caretaker Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad from Umno sought the dissolution of the state assembly despite still holding a one-seat majority.

The Election Commission is scheduled to meet on February 9 to decide the nomination and polling dates for Johor. – Malay Mail