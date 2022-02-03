Zahid’s recorded minutes on extending UKSB’s contract not a directive, court told

SHAH ALAM (Feb 3): The High Court here heard today that the minutes recorded by Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the contract extension for Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) in implementing the government’s Foreign Visa System (VLN) was not a directive.

The Home Ministry’s former secretary-general, Tan Sri Alwi Ibrahim said based on the minutes recorded by Ahmad Zahid on Oct 18, 2016 and sent to him, was that he agreed to the move.

“The minutes read that ‘Datuk Seri KSU/ Datuk PUU, I have no objection to the contract extension of six months until Aug 31, 2025, as stated in article 2.2.1 of the existing agreement. Please prepare the supplementary agreement soonest possible’,” he added.

When questioned by counsel Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal who represented the former deputy prime minister, on paragraph 10 of the witness’s statement, Alwi, 63, agreed with the lawyer that it (Ahmad Zahid’s recorded minutes) was not an instruction but only agreeing to it.

Ahmad Zaidi: What did Tan Sri (Alwi) understand by the minutes (recorded) by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid to realise it as soon as possible?

Alwi: My understanding was that it must be done fast.

Ahmad Zaidi: How fast? One, two weeks?

Alwi: It would depend on the contract.

Alwi also agreed with Ahmad Zaidi that although in the minutes (recorded by Ahmad Zahid), it should be done immediately, it was still subjected to the Home Ministry’s procedures.

Ahmad Zahid, 69, is facing 33 charges of receiving bribes amounting to SG$13.56 million from UKSB as inducement for himself, as an official of a public body, i.e. as Home Minister, by extending the contract of the company as the OSC service operator in OSC in China and the VLN system, as well as retaining the contract agreement to supply the VLN integrated system to the same company by the Home Ministry.

For the seven other charges, Ahmad Zahid is alleged, as the same minister, to have obtained for himself, SG$1,150,000, RM3 million, EURO15,000 and US$15,000 from UKSB that had links with his official duties.

The hearing before judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa will continue on March 7. – Bernama