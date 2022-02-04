7 foreigners ordered to return home after caught entering Sarawak illegally

KUCHING (Feb 4): A total of seven Indonesians, two of whom were women, were ordered to return to their own country after they were caught entering Sarawak illegally during Op Benteng yesterday (Feb 3).

In a statement today, the First Division Infantry Malaysia said the operation was conducted at 8.15pm by soldiers who spotted seven individuals acting suspiciously at an oil palm plantation area in Kampung Stass, Bau – just 200 metres from Malaysia’s border with Indonesia.

Further investigation found that they were illegal immigrants without any valid travel documents.

It was learnt that the illegal immigrants wanted to enter the country for the first time in the hopes of securing employment.

“No confiscations were made and all illegal immigrants were ordered to return to their own country at 10.30pm at the Malaysia-Indonesia border by the Indonesian National Army-Land Forces (TNI-AD),” said the statement.

“Army personnel will remain vigilant and fully committed to carry out their duties by safeguarding the nation from border crimes that could also contribute to Covid-19 outbreaks.”