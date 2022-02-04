Cops nab three jobless men in Bau for drugs

KUCHING (Feb 4): Bau police arrested three unemployed men yesterday for their alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

In a statement today, Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the first two suspects, aged 21 and 31, were arrested at a house in Kampung Serikin around 4pm.

“Police who raided the house found a packet of drugs inside a room where the 31-year-old suspect was arrested,” said Poge.

He said the suspect denied they were his drugs, claiming he was merely resting in the room.

Poge also said the suspect had attempted to remain quiet in the room to avoid being detected by police.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested in the house’s living room and admitted to police he was abusing drugs.

Later at the Bau District police headquarters, both men tested positive for drug abuse.

They are currently being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug consumption, while the older suspect is also being investigated under Section 12(2) of the same Act for drug possession.

The third suspect’s arrest came when police were patrolling the main road at Kampung Bogag, Jalan Bau-Serikin.

“The suspect, who saw police, slowed down his motorcycle and tried to escape on foot,” said Poge.

He was also spotted discarding items by the side of the road.

Police managed to recover the items, which turned out to be two packets of drugs, believed to be syabu, weighing 1.94 grammes, with a street value of RM190.

“A drug test on the suspect showed that he was positive for drugs,” said Poge.

He added all three suspects have previous criminal records.