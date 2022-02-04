Covid-19: Sarawak records 22 new cases, zero deaths

LAWAS (Feb 4): Sarawak today recorded 22 new Covid-19 cases, half of which were asymptomatic, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the other 11 cases were in Category 2, meaning cases which displayed mild symptoms.

The new figures brought the total tally of positive cases in the state to 252,903.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching recorded 10 cases followed by five in Sibu, three in Kapit and one each in Miri, Simunjan, Lundu and Samarahan.

Meanwhile, the police issued nine compounds, all in Kuching, for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or manually registering their particulars before entering a premises.

To date, the police have issued a total of 13,148 compounds for violations of standard operating procedures.