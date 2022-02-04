Fire and Rescue Department seeks to strengthen assets in Limbang, Lawas

LAWAS (Feb 4): The Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is planning to apply for more fire stations to be built in Limbang and Lawas this year.

Zone 7 Bomba chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said there are also plans to set up more volunteer firefighting units (PBS) in the two districts as part of the strategy to further strengthen services and operations.

“We are planning proposals to build three fire stations in Limbang, which will cover the town area, Medamit, and Tedungan, while another two stations in Lawas for Punang and Merapok areas,” he said here recently.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said insufficient manpower and logistics were two main challenges faced throughout 2021.

However, he is optimistic the issues can be resolved by both the state and federal governments this year.

“Presently, Bomba Limbang has 30 personnel, while Bomba Lawas has 28.

“At the same time, we also receive assistance through the PBS, which was established in five villages in Limbang and four in Lawas,” he added.