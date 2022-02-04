Five in Bau arrested for suspected gambling

KUCHING (Feb 4): Five suspects, aged between 22 and 61, were arrested by the police today for allegedly taking part in a gambling session at a house in Taman Mutiara, Bau at 12.45am.

District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said in a statement the suspects are being investigated under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“They were playing ‘Hoo Hey How’ (Holo) at the house when the police arrived,” said Poge, adding the raid was conducted under Op Limau.

After the police introduced themselves, they proceeded to search the house and arrested the house owner, 60, and four others.

Police seized some money and gambling paraphernalia.

Poge added that none of the suspects had a past criminal record.