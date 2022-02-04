Insiders: Johor will settle debate over PKR, Pakatan logo

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 4): PKR’s decision to snub the Pakatan Harapan (PH) logo for the Johor election was not made “without criticism” from both the party and its allies, according to sources.

However, the decision was “agreed” in part to end the dispute over which — the PH or PKR logo — would perform better in rural and semi-rural seats such as those that would feature during the Johor election.

“The matter wasn’t just discussed recently. It has been a matter of contention since the PH government collapsed in 2020,” a PKR leader told Malay Mail in anonymity.

“The party’s leadership had even had internal discussions from other leaders and MPs in the party who did not agree with using the PH logo.”

The source declined to share what took place when Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed PKR’s decision during the PH presidential council meeting on January 26, which allegedly “shocked” Amanah and DAP leaders.

Although both Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng agreed to and endorsed the decision, they released a separate statement the next day that hinted at their actual view.

“A single logo is necessary to showcase to voters the coalition’s seriousness in preparing to govern and to create the effect of a solid intact team during (an) election.

“Swing voters generally respond positively to coalitions or parties which they perceive could win power and could work together despite differences,” they said in a statement.

Another PKR insider said the party rued the decision to use the PH logo in the Melaka state election in November last year, when the party lost all 11 seats it contested.

“On Malay seats in Melaka, the grassroots and voters are not able to promote the candidates using the PH logo. It was never used before.

“Using the PKR logo would be most easy as voters would instantly relate it to Datuk Seri Anwar, the reform struggle and the party,” said the insider who declined to be named.

The argument was brought up by organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad on the same day of the decision, saying it was due to overwhelming requests to do so from the party’s grassroots and supporters.

The insider added that Johor also involved different stakes than in Melaka, with PH winning 36 out of 56 seats using PKR logo.

“In 2018, PKR’s logo helped tremendously to win in areas we have never won before. In the Malay areas, Bersatu won eight and Amanah won nine seats using the logo to topple BN who dominated for years,” said the insider.

In 2018, the party itself only contested in five state seats, winning all of them. Their former ally, Bersatu, contested in 15 while Amanah contested in 11 seats ― mostly Malay areas.

“The vacuum on the 15 seats will be absorbed by PKR,” said a state leader from the party.

The state leader who also did not want to be named cautioned the media not to “look into the matter too seriously,” saying that PH is still a strong and united coalition that could challenge Umno.

“We have meetings almost every other day to ensure whoever is the candidate in whichever seats using whatever logo from us could be the best one to win,” said the leader.

The sentiment is also being shared by an Amanah leader who is involved with the state leadership, saying that the coalition is currently working together to win.

“What has been decided by our chairman in the top, Datuk Seri Anwar, and agreed by others are accepted. It is up to us now to ensure PH will win,” said the source.

The Election Commission is set to have a meeting on February 9 to set dates for the state election, which was triggered by caretaker mentri besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad last month. — Malay Mail