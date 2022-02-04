Ivann first child to get Covid-19 vaccine in Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 4): It was a significant day yesterday for Ivann Muammar Imaan who became the first to be vaccinated at the start of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) in Sarawak.

The 10-year-old was among the first 30 comorbid and ‘immunocompromised’ children vaccinated with the Pfizer paediatric Covid-19 vaccine at the launch of PICKids by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here.

“I was a little nervous but happy to have received the vaccine, though I felt some pain when injected,” the SK Green Road pupil told reporters when interviewed, and encouraged his peers to come forward for vaccination for their own health.

His mother Dayang Syafiza Abang Ya’Kub, 36, also took her second child, nine-year -old Iann Ummair Rafique, for vaccination yesterday.

“I strongly support this immunisation programme as not all children are vigilant about Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

Vaccination at least gives them some protection,” she said.

The Pfizer Vaccine for children, which has been approved by the country’s National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency, has a much lower dose compared to the one for adults.

The time interval between the first dose and the second dose is eight weeks. For immunocompromised children, the recommended time interval is three weeks.