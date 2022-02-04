Kenyalang Park man fined for kicking in aunt’s car

KUCHING (Feb 4): A Magistrates’ Court here today fined a self-employed man RM3,000 in default five months in jail for running amok and damaging his aunt’s car.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Ibrahim Affandi, 37, on his own guilty plea to a charge of mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for between one and five years in jail, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

He committed the act around 11.30am on Jan 11 at the family’s residence in Kenyalang Park.

Based on the facts of the case, Ibrahim was quarrelling with his aunt’s husband when he ran amok and proceeded to kick the car until the right side was dented.

The damage cost RM1,000 to repair.

His aunt then lodged a police report and Ibrahim was arrested on Feb 1.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Ibrahim was unrepresented by counsel.