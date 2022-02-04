Limbang firefighters rescue cat trapped on top of shophouse

LAWAS (Feb 4): An adventurous cat that somehow found itself trapped on top of a double-storey building for a few hours yesterday have Limbang firefighters to thank for being safely returned to its owner.

Zone 7 Fire and Rescue Department chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the Limbang fire station received a distress call from the cat’s owner at 5.28pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of personnel was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“As soon as they arrived there, they found the cat trapped on the rooftop of the shophouse,” he said.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin added firefighters had to place a ladder on top of the fire engine to get to the upper floor of the shophouse where they found the cat.

The mischievous feline was later handed over to its relieved owner.